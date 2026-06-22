CBSE Announces Major Change In Revaluation Process, Physical Inspection Now Allowed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly introduced a significant change in its revaluation and verification process. This provides an additional opportunity for students seeking clarity on their board examination results.

According to a report by Times Now, CBSE students who receive a "No-Change" result after the answer sheet verification process will now be allowed to physically inspect their evaluated answer books at CBSE Regional Offices. The measure is being introduced for the first time and is aimed at addressing concerns raised by students regarding the evaluation process.

Previously, students could apply for verification and revaluation of their answer sheets, but there was no provision for physically reviewing the evaluated answer books after the completion of these processes. The new arrangement is expected to provide greater transparency and clarity to students who remain dissatisfied with the outcome of verification.

The introduction of physical inspection is being viewed as a step toward improving confidence in the board's evaluation system. The move is intended to address all concerns related to answer sheet evaluation and reduce dissatisfaction among students regarding the verification and revaluation process.

CBSE is yet to release detailed operational guidelines regarding the inspection process. But the decision marks a notable change in the board's post-result grievance redressal mechanism.

The board announced on June 21, 2026, that more than 87% of applications submitted for post-result activities have been processed and the outcomes released in the first phase.

Students who applied for verification, revaluation, or other post-result services can now log in to the official portal to check their updated marks and application status.