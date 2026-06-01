CBSE Re-evaluation Process To Start Today: Board Promised Transparent, Glitch-Free Process

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin the re-evaluation process for the Class 12 students today, June 1, as officially announced by the board. The CBSE on May 29 said its post-result portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets will now become operational from June 1, 2026, to ensure a "transparent and glitch-free process".

"In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation," CBSE said in a press statement.

The board added that students with queries can contact the board's Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or email resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in. The decision comes as the board prepares to begin post-result activities for Class 12 students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets.

The CBSE on Sunday said the vulnerabilities identified in the OnMark portal of its service provider have been contained and efforts are underway to rule out any other exploitable weaknesses.

Earlier, when the portal to obtain scanned answer sheets was made live, several Class 12 students reported technical glitches, including blank pages, unresponsive links and captcha-related issues, even as the board maintained that the website was functioning properly.

Amid mounting criticism, the board has reduced the fee for verification and re-evaluation processes to Rs 100. The fee for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets was slashed from Rs 700 to Rs 100, while the verification fee has also been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100. The fee for re-checking each question has been fixed at Rs 25.