CBSE Re-evaluation To Begin On June 1: Four Public Sector Banks To Assist Payment Gateways

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to start the re-evaluation process on June 1, 2026, as per an announcement made by the board. In a social media post on X, the CBSE stated that it aims to "ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books." As soon as the post-result portal was made live on May 19 for obtaining the scanned answer sheets, the social media erupted with students' grievances, reporting several technical glitches while accessing the verification portal.

Students have made several complaints related to portal crashes, payment glitches and blurred scanned copies, throughout the process.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on May 24 spoke with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in view of the technical and payment-related issues being faced by students during the CBSE post-result and re-evaluation process.

During the discussion, it was decided that four public sector banks - State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank - will assist the Central Board of Secondary Education in strengthening its payment gateway infrastructure and necessary integration with the post examination services portal.

The banks will enable CBSE to put in place robust payment protocols to ensure timely payments, address payment glitches, and automatic refunds for excess payments if any, as per the official announcement.

Pradhan also directed CBSE for a complete overhaul of their payment gateway system.

According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it is envisaged that the coordinated effort with the Ministry of Finance and public sector banks will ensure seamless digital transactions, improved payment gateway stability and smooth experience for students availing CBSE re-evaluation and related services.

In the latest social media post today, the CBSE has stated that it is closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal that are being flagged in the public domain. "An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set up", the board said.

The identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out, it added.