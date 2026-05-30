CBSE Portal Was Hit By Malicious Attack, 50 Children Got Into System: Report

CBSE Re-evaluation Portal 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revaluation portal's payment system was hit by a "malicious attack", with around 50 students gaining unauthorised access, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), citing government sources. In a social media post on X, the board has decided to make the re-evaluation portal functional from June 1, in an attempt to "ensure a transparent and glitch-free process."

According to PTI, one of the sources on Friday said:

"There were some unauthorised attacks on the portal. The payment gateway was with respect to HDFC... about 50-odd children had got in."

According to the sources, the issue led to abnormal fee displays on the portal, where the payable amount in some cases fluctuated from around Rs 1 to nearly Rs 67,000 to 68,000.

"I think out of fun or out of mala fide intention, I think that one rupee was shown and then Rs 67,000 to 68,000. So, there were about 50 children in whose case the amount had changed," the source said.

The glitch was linked to the HDFC payment gateway integrated with the system and occurred when the portal went live, the report stated.

"I think the portal for quite some time was not functional. There were issues with respect to the amount where 50 children came in, and they manipulated the system," the source said.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the IIT infrastructure has been involved to resolve the issues concerning the CBSE Class 12 board result 2026. "Issues on the website cropped up for two to three days," he admitted.

Check full story here: "CUET, JEE Advanced Results To Be Synchronised With CBSE", Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To NDTV

The PTI report stated that experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, along with Digital Infrastructure Corporation of India, are examining the system and strengthening the portal and payment gateway integration, the source said. "The teams are examining the code and the system to make it seamless and glitch-free," the person added.

On May 24, Pradhan had held discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the recent payment and technical issues faced by students during the CBSE post-result and revaluation processes.

During the discussion, it was decided that four public sector banks (State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Maharashtra) will assist the CBSE in strengthening its payment gateway infrastructure and the necessary integration with the post-exam portal, the education ministry said.

"So, their payment gateways have been synced with that of the portal of the CBSE. I think we had a test run yesterday and we thought that it is working well," the source said.

"Earlier there were issues of space. So, eventually we went up to Amazon Web Services (AWS). So, now the system is on AWS," the source added.

In a review meeting on May 28 chaired by Dharmendra Pradhan at CBSE Headquarters, the progress of the CBSE Class 12 evaluation and post-result processes was discussed and reviewed.

According to a post on CBSE's official X handle, the deliberations focused on providing student friendly re- evaluation portal, strengthening CBSE's digital platforms, enhancing student exam and result facilitation mechanisms, and improving evaluation and monitoring systems.