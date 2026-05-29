CBSE 12th Re-Evaluation 2026 Begins Today, 11 Lakh Answer Sheets Requested

CBSE 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the Class 12 re-evaluation process for 2026 from today. The post-result procedure has started amid growing concerns raised by students over this year's evaluation system and answer-sheet review process.

A large number of students have already applied to obtain copies of their evaluated answer books. Official figures show that more than 11 lakh answer scripts have been requested by over 4 lakh students after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Draws Huge Response

According to CBSE data, nearly 4.04 lakh students submitted requests to access their answer sheets. This leads to more than 11.31 lakh answer book applications. Out of these, around 8.98 lakh scanned copies have already been made available digitally.

The unusually high number of requests comes after concerns surfaced regarding the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced for Class 12 board exams this year.

Under the new system, examiners evaluated scanned digital versions of answer sheets instead of physical copies. Although the board introduced the process to improve efficiency and transparency, several students reported issues after results were announced.

Many students claimed they noticed unchecked responses, calculation errors, incomplete evaluation, blurred scans, and technical issues while accessing their answer sheets online. The matter gained further attention on social media, where screenshots and student complaints were widely circulated.

CBSE Revises Fee Structure for Post-Result Services

Following criticism from students and parents, CBSE revised the fee structure for post-result services. Students are now required to pay Rs 100 per subject for obtaining scanned copies of answer books and verification of marks. Re-evaluation charges will apply per question.

Earlier, the charges for these services were significantly higher, leading to objections from students already dealing with technical and evaluation-related concerns. The board has also announced that re-evaluation fees will be refunded if there is an increase in marks after the review process.

How to Apply for CBSE 12th Re-Evaluation 2026?

Students applying for re-evaluation must first obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer sheet through the official CBSE portal. After reviewing the answer book, they can apply for verification if they find discrepancies in marking or calculation. Candidates may then request re-evaluation for specific questions where they believe marks were not awarded correctly.

CBSE has clarified that scores after re-evaluation may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged. The revised marks, once updated, will be considered final.