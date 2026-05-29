"CUET, JEE Advanced Results To Be Synchronised With CBSE", Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To NDTV

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation results will be synchronised with the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 and the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) results. Discussing topics concerning the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) and re-evaluation issues, the union minister said that the board has adopted the OSM practice as part of a reform.

The CBSE has started a new thing; earlier, the marking used to be manual, this time it went online, Pradhan said. The CBSE has adopted the OSM practice as part of a reform, he added. Pradhan pointed out that "around 2 to 2.5 lakh students used to come back to CBSE with re-evaluation requests". "This time, the number is 4 lakh," he added. The union minister further highlighted that 11 lakh question sets have been sent to students for verification. "I stand with all students," he said.

Pradhan further stated that the IIT infrastructure has been involved to resolve the issues concerning the CBSE Class 12 board result 2026. "Issues on the website cropped up for two to three days," he admitted.

In an attempt to coordinate JEE Advanced, CUET UG, and CBSE, Pradhan said:

"We are aware that CUET has just concluded, its results are awaited. So are the JEE results. So, I have told officials to synchronise everything with these big results."

He further stated:

"The portal is expected to be ready by tomorrow. Technical experts are working on it. We will launch it with robust technology."

The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal is expected to go live today, May 29, 2026. Candidates can highlight the issues observed in their answer sheets for verification and apply for re-evaluation within the stipulated time.