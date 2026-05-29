CBSE OSM Portal Issues to Be Resolved Soon, Says Dharmendra Pradhan; Students' Grievances Will Be Addressed

Dharmendra Pradhan: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has addressed concerns related to the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal and assured students that the technical issues will be resolved soon. Speaking exclusively on the matter, he said that the CBSE introduced a new online evaluation system this year as part of its examination reforms. However, some technical difficulties on the portal created inconvenience for students for a few days.

The minister said that the government and CBSE officials are aware of students' concerns and are continuously working to improve the portal experience. He also assured that every grievance raised by students and parents will be heard and addressed properly.

CBSE Introduced Online Marking System This Year

Dharmendra Pradhan said that earlier, CBSE evaluations were conducted manually, but this year the board shifted to an online marking system under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) reform initiative.

According to the minister, the new system was introduced to make the evaluation process more transparent, faster, and efficient. However, because of the new technology and increased traffic, the portal experienced technical glitches for two to three days.

CBSE Re-Evaluation Requests Increased This Year

The minister revealed that around 2 to 2.5 lakh students used to apply for re-evaluation or verification earlier. This year, the number has increased to nearly 4 lakh students. He said the large number of applications also added pressure on the system, leading to temporary disruptions on the portal.

Technical Experts Working on Portal

Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the IT team and technical experts are actively working to stabilise the portal. He also mentioned that he personally checked the readiness of the portal and reviewed the progress with officials.

He assured students that the issues have largely been fixed and the portal is expected to function smoothly within the next one or two days.

"The portal is expected to be ready by tomorrow. Technical experts are working on it and we will launch it with robust technology," he said.

Message for Students and Parents

Addressing students and parents directly, Dharmendra Pradhan assured that the government understands their concerns and will work towards providing solutions to every grievance. He said officials will listen to all complaints and make every possible effort to resolve them in a fair manner. "We will give solutions to every person who has a grievance," the minister assured.