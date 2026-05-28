"Students' Interests Priority": Minister Chairs High-Level Meeting Amid CBSE OSM Row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting at the CBSE Headquarters in New Delhi to assess issues related to the evaluation process and post-result services of the CBSE Class 12 examinations.

The minister reviewed the progress of post-result services, with a focus on strengthening student support systems, improving the evaluation and monitoring framework, enhancing the CBSE digital platform, and making examination-related services more accessible, efficient, and student-friendly.

During the meeting, the minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that issues faced by students are resolved in a timely, transparent, and student-friendly manner. He reiterated the government's commitment to transparency, accountability, and a student-centric examination system, assuring students and parents that all genuine concerns would be addressed effectively and expeditiously.

Officials informed the minister that nearly 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year, involving around 98 lakh answer sheets and nearly 40 crore scanned pages. So far, approximately four lakh students have accessed nearly 11 lakh scanned answer sheets through the portal.

Reiterating that students' interests remain the Government's foremost priority, Pradhan assured strict action against any lapses and said that no negligence, whether within or outside the system, would be tolerated.

The Minister also took note of reports related to login access issues, heavy server load, and payment-related difficulties on the post-examination services portal.

An expert technical team comprising professors from IIT Madras and specialists in digital systems has been tasked with reviewing portal stability, server capacity, login management, and payment gateway integration to ensure seamless and uninterrupted services for students.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh; Director, IIT Madras, Professor V Kamakoti; Director of IIT Kanpur; senior officials from the Ministry of Education and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS); and representatives of public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank.