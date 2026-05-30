CBSE Re-evaluation Portal To Open On June 1: How Students Can Prepare, Complete Guide

CBSE Re-evaluation Portal: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to activate the re-evaluation portal on June 1, 2026, to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books. In a social media post on X, the board stated that "to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation," the post-result activities' portal will be fully operational from June 1 onwards.

The board will activate the post-result facility link at cbse.gov.in. Earlier, the board had extended the deadline to obtain the scanned copies of the evaluated answer books till May 25.

Students must note that the board is conducting the verification and re-evaluation process in two stages. In the first stage (held from May 19 to 25), students could request for the scanned answer book of the desired subjects. In the second stage (to begin on June 1), students can apply for the verification of issues observed and for the re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Class 12 students are advised to go through the evaluated answer sheets carefully, mark their queries and note down the discrepancies found. Candidates must decide whether they want to apply for verification or re-evaluation. Students must also verify the evaluated answers based on the CBSE marking scheme 2026.

With students' anxiousness growing over the Class 12 results and the On Screen Marking System (OSM), the board had earlier reduced the fees to access scanned answer book copies, verification of marks and re-evaluation of answers.

Only those students who have applied for the photocopy of answer books will be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and re-evaluation, according to the board's guidelines.

The board has also shared a helpline number and email address to assist candidates facing issues. Students with queries can reach out to CBSE using the Tele-Counseling Helpline - 1800 11 8004 and Email - resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.