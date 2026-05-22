Lok Sabha MP Sumathy Seeks Urgent Intervention Over CBSE Portal Glitches, Evaluation Lapses

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, also known as Sumathy, has sought urgent intervention over reported glitches in the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal and broader concerns around the evaluation process. The issue surfaced as students complained of login failures, blank pages, OTP delays, and trouble submitting applications, while CBSE maintained that the portal was functioning properly.

In a social media post on X, Sumathy shared a letter addressed to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking urgent intervention on the CBSE re-evaluation portal failures and evaluation concerns. She also highlighted that numerous complaints have been raised by the CBSE Class 12 students and parents across the country over the answer sheet verification and re-evaluation process.

The letter stated that the CBSE has maintained its stance on the portal being functional, however, students continue to report payment failures, inaccessible webpages, and unsuccessful transaction status despite money being debited from the bank accounts.

Several users have also complained that the portal does not progress beyond the confirmation stage, Sumathy stated.

"Equally worrying are the reports of blurry and illegible scanned answer sheets being issued to students, making proper verification impossible and raising questions about transparency and evaluation standards," she said.

Sumathy has urged the Ministry of Education to:

Extend the deadline for re-evaluation and verification applications

Resolve all technical issues on the portal and ensure refunds for failed transactions

Provide clear and legible scanned copies of answer sheets

Conduct a transparent review of reported evaluation discrepancies

Consider suitable remedial measures, including moderation or grace marks wherever systemic errors are identified

"At a time when students are already under immense pressure, it is imperative that institutional lapses do not further jeopardise their future or mental wellbeing," she added.

CBSE opened the Class 12 re-evaluation and verification window on May 19, 2026, but many students said they were unable to access the portal smoothly. Several reports have described login problems, inaccessible re-evaluation options, payment issues, and pages that failed to load, creating frustration at a time-bound stage in the process.

CBSE, however, rejected the claims of technical errors and said the system was working smoothly.