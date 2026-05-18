CBSE Explains How Teachers Were Trained For On Screen Marking

CBSE On-Screen Marking Explained: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a post on its official X handle, explaining how teachers and evaluators were trained to use the On-Screen Marking System (OSM). The board has shared steps involved in marking, the operationalisation and the training timeline.

The CBSE has stated that the answer books were scanned by the agency using high quality scanners. This was followed by a quality check, and if the results were unsatisfactory, the answer book was scanned again, the board said.

Teachers' Training Timeline

On January 20 and 21, 2026, a dry run was conducted in five schools, involving 100 teachers.

From February 9 onwards, demonstration and detailed briefing began. Their feedback on modifications were taken, and the system was upgraded as per the suggestions.

On February 13, a webinar was conducted to disseminate the information on OSM. The webinar was attended by all schools and teachers.

The recording of the webinar was viewed by more than four lakh people, the board stated.

On February 15, the portal was opened for teachers to login and practice on actual answer books of previous years.

On March 7, 2026, the evaluation began. Teachers were introduced into the system to commence the actual evaluation work.

The CBSE board has also provided a re-evaluation mechanism to Class 12 students to review their evaluated answer books. The online application to obtain a scanned copy of the answer books starts tomorrow.

Also check: CBSE's Revised Re-evaluation And Rechecking Fees, Verification Rules

The board has assured that the system is transparent, secure, and precise. It further claimed that the OSM ensures better evaluation for every students.