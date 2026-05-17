"Totalling Mistakes Completely Eradicated," CBSE Explains Step Marking In OSM

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has addressed a press conference on CBSE Class 12 evaluation issues today. Rahul Singh, Chairperson of CBSE, and Controller of Examinations, CBSE, Sanyam Bhardwaj were also present at the event.

"This on-screen marking system is not something new, nor is it being implemented for the first time. CBSE had introduced OSM in 2014", Kumar said. "At that time, from a technical perspective, it was felt that continuing it immediately would not be feasible because of the existing infrastructure and setup. However, we have reintroduced it this year", he added.

Explaining the marking system of the OSM, Kumar stated that in the first stage, a secret code is given to answer books. After this, a quality check of the answer books is conducted. Each set has a different marking scheme, prepared by experts and reviewed by a different set of experts, he added.

The Education Secretary further stated that the step marking rules were given on the paper itself. For example,

1st step: maximum 1 mark

2nd step: maximum 1 mark

3rd step: maximum 2 marks

He further asserted that examiners cannot submit the answer book until each step is marked by the evaluator, they have to mention what is the mark given for each step and then the final marks for each answer. This brings in standardisation of testing - which is maintained throughout.

Rahul Singh further added that board exams have always focussed on step-wise assessment, the instructions denote that step marks should be given to candidates.

Singh explained that in Mathematics or Science, there are various ways to solve a problem, therefore, all the models are mentioned in the book, i.e, the marking schema.

Singh also stated that there has been no negligence in the training of teachers and evaluators on using OSM.

The officials have further asserted that in case there has been any error in the step marking of the students, they can restore to re-checking and re-evaluation facilities as provided by the board.