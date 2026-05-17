Asked To Give Way, 2 Men Stop Bengaluru Woman's Range Rover, Assault Her Husband

Two men stopped a woman's car on the outskirts in Bengaluru, threatened and assaulted her husband after she asked them to move their vehicle which was blocking her way.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Rachana was returning from her farmhouse in Hesarghatta Grassland in Bengaluru Rural in her Range Rover car after delivering food to her husband Bharat there.

While on her way, she came across an Ertiga car, which was allegedly parked across the road with its door open. When she honked, one of the men approached her car from the driver side and asked her to lower the window. They then took photographs of her. Alarmed, she called her Bharat to the spot. On hearing Rachana speak in Kannada, the accused threatened her, saying, "You are a Kannadiga, come I will see you."

After they moved the car, she proceeded with her journey but was blocked again by the same men 500 metres later. Two men then got out of the car and stood on both sides of Rachana's car. One of them allegedly threatened to break the window if she did not open it.

Bharat arrived at the spot and asked the accused to delete Rachana's photos, following which he was pushed to the ground and assaulted. A police complaint filed by the couple stated that one of the accused lifted a stone and attempted to attack Bharat on the head with it.

Their relatives Prakash and Lakshmikanth arrived minutes later and helped her rescue Bharat from the accused. Rachana alleged in her complaint that the accused were under the influence of alcohol and used vulgar language.

The accused were later identified as Mahesh and Govindaraju.

Rachana is the daughter-in-law of former deputy mayor of Bengaluru and BJP leader S Harish.