In Bizarre Case, Karnataka Shopkeeper Alleges Gang Hypnotised Him, Looted Cash

A theft case involving men dressed as priests has been reported from Sindhanur town in Karnataka's Raichur district, where a medical shop owner allegedly lost consciousness after smelling flowers handed to him by the suspects.

One of the accused, dressed like a priest, reportedly entered the shop and asked for water. Shop owner Vishnudatta is said to have offered chilled water from a refrigerator and treated the visitor respectfully.

The police said the accused then handed over two flowers to Vishnudatta, allegedly claiming it would bring prosperity and well-being to him and his children.

Soon after smelling the flowers, the shop owner allegedly became disoriented and "hypnotised". In that state, he is said to have voluntarily handed over Rs 10,000 in cash and a gold ring to the suspects.

Vishnudatta later told the police he felt mentally numb and dazed immediately after smelling the flowers and only realised later that the money and jewellery had been taken away.

The entire movement of the suspected gang, who were posing as priests, has been captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

A case has been filed with Sindhanur police station. A search has been launched to catch the accused.