Karnataka Man Throws Teen Daughter Into Well, Hits With Stones, Buries Her

In a shocking case in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, a teenage girl who had been missing for over a month is now suspected to have been murdered by her own father.

The girl has been identified as Meghana, 17, who lived with her parents in Nimbemaradahalli village in Shira taluk.

The police said they have evidence to prove that it was her father, Thimmarayappa, who killed her after repeated disputes within the family over her marriage.

According to police sources, Meghana had gone missing on April 16. Her mother, Nirmala, did not find her at home after returning from daily wage work around 6:30 pm.

She tried calling on her mobile phone, but it was switched off. She grew suspicious and lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Arguments Over Marriage Plans

Investigators said that there had been frequent arguments in the family over Meghana's marriage. Nirmala and her family members were allegedly planning to get Meghana married to a relative's son after she turned 18. The prospective groom's family had reportedly already purchased sarees and a mangalsutra for the marriage.

However, Thimmarayappa reportedly opposed his daughter's marriage to his wife's relatives, and disputes over this allegedly persisted in the household over the past four-to-five months.

Meghana went missing a day after one such argument. Her father disappeared too, raising suspicion in the case.

Missing Complaint After Murder

Thimmarayappa is said to have confessed his crime during questioning by police. The cops suspect he first pushed Meghana into the well and then threw stones at her. Later, he retrieved her body from the well and buried it in a secluded area.

Investigators further stated that after allegedly committing the murder, Thimmarayappa had accompanied his wife to the police station and helped file the missing complaint to avoid suspicion.

Further investigation is underway.