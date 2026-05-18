CBSE's Revised Re-evaluation, Rechecking Fees: Check Verification Rules Here

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: With students' anxiousness growing over the Class 12 results and the On Screen Marking System (OSM), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce the fees for access to scanned answer book copies, verification of marks and re-evaluation of answers. The move is aimed at making the post-result process more accessible and affordable for students and parents across the country, the board stated in a social media post on X.
Revised Fee Details
- Scanned copy fee: Rs. 100
- Verification of marks fee: Rs. 100
- Re-evaluation fee per question: Rs. 25
CBSE has highlighted key reforms introduced under the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system adopted by CBSE for Class XII examinations during the press briefing held on 17th May 2026.— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 17, 2026
CBSE has reduced the fees for access to scanned answer book copies, verification of marks and… pic.twitter.com/n78FH3EdID
Board Officials On OSM, Rechecking Fees
Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, addressed a press conference on the CBSE Class 12 evaluation issues yesterday. Rahul Singh, Chairperson of CBSE, and Controller of Examinations, CBSE, Sanyam Bhardwaj were also present at the event. The officials ensured that the digital evaluation system has followed a proper step marking process.
The officials have further asserted that in case there has been any error in the step marking of the students, they can restore to re-checking and re-evaluation facilities as provided by the board.
"We will charge a fee of Rs 100 from any student who wishes to view their answer sheets; a separate fee of Rs 100 applies if they wish to have their papers validated; and a fee of Rs 25 applies for the re-checking of the answer to any specific question" Kumar stated. "We have decided that if, during the scrutiny process, a student's marks increase or are revised upwards, we will refund the entire amount paid by them for the re-evaluation," he added.
Steps For Re-evaluation
CBSE Class 12 students can check the steps to apply for verification and re-evaluation below.
Step 1: Apply for scanned copy of answer sheet for the desired subject
Step 2: Verify the answer book and check evaluation using the CBSE marking scheme
Step 3: Submit observations or concerns to CBSE
Step 4: Subject expert committee will review and communicate the final decision
The board has also stated that students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will receive a full refund of the re-evaluation fee.