CBSE's Revised Re-evaluation, Rechecking Fees: Check Verification Rules Here

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: With students' anxiousness growing over the Class 12 results and the On Screen Marking System (OSM), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce the fees for access to scanned answer book copies, verification of marks and re-evaluation of answers. The move is aimed at making the post-result process more accessible and affordable for students and parents across the country, the board stated in a social media post on X.

Revised Fee Details

Scanned copy fee: Rs. 100

Verification of marks fee: Rs. 100

Re-evaluation fee per question: Rs. 25

Board Officials On OSM, Rechecking Fees

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, addressed a press conference on the CBSE Class 12 evaluation issues yesterday. Rahul Singh, Chairperson of CBSE, and Controller of Examinations, CBSE, Sanyam Bhardwaj were also present at the event. The officials ensured that the digital evaluation system has followed a proper step marking process.

The officials have further asserted that in case there has been any error in the step marking of the students, they can restore to re-checking and re-evaluation facilities as provided by the board.

"We will charge a fee of Rs 100 from any student who wishes to view their answer sheets; a separate fee of Rs 100 applies if they wish to have their papers validated; and a fee of Rs 25 applies for the re-checking of the answer to any specific question" Kumar stated. "We have decided that if, during the scrutiny process, a student's marks increase or are revised upwards, we will refund the entire amount paid by them for the re-evaluation," he added.

Steps For Re-evaluation

CBSE Class 12 students can check the steps to apply for verification and re-evaluation below.

Step 1: Apply for scanned copy of answer sheet for the desired subject

Step 2: Verify the answer book and check evaluation using the CBSE marking scheme

Step 3: Submit observations or concerns to CBSE

Step 4: Subject expert committee will review and communicate the final decision

The board has also stated that students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will receive a full refund of the re-evaluation fee.