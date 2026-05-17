CBSE Reduces Revaluation Fee To Rs 100, Full Refund for Revised Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced a major reduction in the fees for post-result services, including obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets, verification of marks, and revaluation requests. The revised fee structure was introduced after concerns were raised by students regarding high charges and the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system following the declaration of Class 12 results.

Under the new structure, students will now have to pay Rs 100 to obtain scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets and Rs 100 for verification of marks.

CBSE Revaluation Fee Structure 2026

CBSE has revised the reevaluation and verification of marks charges to Rs 100. The fee for correction or revaluation requests has been reduced to Rs 25 per question. CBSE has also stated that students will receive a full refund of the review fee if their marks increase after revaluation.

Earlier, students reportedly had to pay Rs 700 per subject for scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets, Rs 500 for verification requests, and Rs 100 per question for revaluation.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the revised fee structure aims to improve accessibility and transparency in the review process for students.

CBSE Clarifies On-Screen Marking System

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sanjay Kumar clarified that the On-Screen Marking system is not being implemented for the first time. He stated that CBSE had initially introduced OSM in 2014, but technical and infrastructure limitations had prevented its wider continuation at that time.

According to the ministry, around 9.8 million answer sheets were scanned and converted into PDF files before being sent to evaluators. Officials said a three-level security mechanism was used during scanning to ensure that no pages were missed, all pages were clearly legible, and security coding was verified properly.

CBSE also informed that over 13,000 answer sheets that could not be scanned because of ink or legibility issues were evaluated manually.