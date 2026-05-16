Cost Of Re-checking: How Much CBSE Collected From Class 10, 12 Students For Re-evaluation

CBSE Re-evaluation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the re-evaluation dates and guidelines for Class 12 students. The CBSE 12th result 2026 was declared on May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. Reports suggest that CBSE has generated around Rs. 23 crore last year from Class 10 and 12 students in the name of re-evaluation and re-checking of answer sheets.

The online application process for obtaining the scanned copies of answer books will begin on May 19, 2026. For verification and re-evaluation, the application window will remain open from May 26 to 29, 2026. This year, the verification fee is Rs. 500 per answer book, while the re-evaluation fee is Rs. 100 per question.

Reports pointing at how much CBSE has collected from students for the board exam re-evaluation has revealed that in the 2024-25 academic session, the CBSE collected approximately Rs. 23 crore from Class 10 and 12 students for providing photocopies of answer sheets and conducting re-verification.

Information obtained through an RTI filed by educationist Keshav Agarwal revealed that following the 2024-25 examinations, CBSE received Rs. 3.09 crore for providing photocopies of answer sheets to Class 10 and 12 students, while Rs. 20.09 crore was collected for the re-checking and re-verification process.

Educationist Keshav Agarwal has raised questions regarding this matter, stating that the information revealed by the RTI is shocking. He has pointed out that in most instances, it has been observed that students' marks actually increase post re-verification.

Agarwal has raised questions on whether parents should be made to pay for the errors committed by the CBSE examiners. "For what legitimate reason are these fees being levied in the first place," he added.

It is noteworthy that a fee of Rs. 500 is charged per photocopy of an answer sheet, along with an additional Rs. 100 per question for the re-evaluation process. Agarwal has argued that if marks are indeed increasing upon re-examination, it implies that errors were committed somewhere along the line by the CBSE examiners; consequently, CBSE should refund the money paid by the students.

CBSE has announced the schedule for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets. According to the official notification, the first step involves requesting for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book. Only those who have applied for the photocopy of answer books will be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and re-evaluation.