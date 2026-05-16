CBSE Issues Verification, Re-evaluation Guidelines For Class 12 Students

CBSE 12th Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared guidelines related to post result declaration facilities for Class 12 students. Candidates who are not satisfied with their CBSE 12th scores can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks online. According to the official notification, the board will also provide a facility to CBSE 12th candidates to get their scanned answer books and check the evaluation themselves. If any discrepancy is found, students can report to the board.

Online applications for obtaining the scanned copies of answer books will begin on May 19, 2026. Students can apply till May 22, with a fee of Rs. 700 per subject. For verification and re-evaluation, the application window will remain open from May 26 to 29, 2026. The verification fee is Rs. 500 per answer book, while the re-evaluation fee is Rs. 100 per question.

CBSE 2026 Re-evaluation Process Explained

Class 12 students can follow the following steps to get their answer sheets verified:

Stage 1: Students can request for the scanned answer book of the desired subject(s).

Stage 2: Then, students can apply for the following:

Verification of issues observed

Re-evaluation of answers

Verification, Re-evaluation Guidelines

The complete process will be conducted online. Students must make requests and pay the fee online before the deadline.

Only a single application for each step will be accepted in the online process.

Candidates must decide in advance whether they want to apply for one subject or multiple subjects.

Once applied, no second opportunity will be given.

A decrease of marks (even by one mark) will be applied.

In case there is a change in marks (both increase and decrease), candidates have to surrender their mark-sum-statement-certificate. A new certificate will be issued to the candidate.

According to the official document, the first step involves requesting for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book. Candidates must submit their applications themselves. Only those students who have applied for the photocopy of answer books will be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and re-evaluation, the board stated.

The request details will be made available on the candidate login portal. According to CBSE, the result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained.