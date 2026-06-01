CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Portal Opens Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to activate the Class 12 re-evaluation portal today, June 1, as officially announced by the board. However, the post-result facility link is still not active on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in. With lakhs of students waiting to get their answer sheets verified, the CBSE is yet to issue an official statement regarding the portal becoming fully operational and active.

On May 29, the board said its post-result portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets will now become operational from June 1, 2026, to ensure a "transparent and glitch-free process". The CBSE on Sunday also stated that the vulnerabilities identified in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal have been contained and efforts are underway to rule out any other exploitable weaknesses.

Earlier, when the portal to obtain scanned answer sheets was made live, several Class 12 students reported technical glitches, including blank pages, unresponsive links and captcha-related issues.

The board has reduced the fee for verification and re-evaluation processes to Rs 100. The verification fee has been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100. The fee for re-checking each question has been fixed at Rs 25.



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