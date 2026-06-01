Parliamentary Panel To Review Issues Related To NEET, NTA, CBSE Exams

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will hold key meetings in New Delhi on June 1 and 2 to discuss several important issues concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination reforms, and broader education policy matters.

Beginning at 11 am today, the committee will deliberate on issues related to NEET and the NTA, including the ongoing debate over conducting examinations through the traditional pen-and-paper mode versus Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). The Committee will also consider concerns and suggestions raised by various stakeholders regarding the examination process.

According to a report by the Indo-Asian News Service, the meeting will be attended by the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Director General of the NTA, and Dr. (Major) Gulshan Garg, representing the United Doctors Front.

Additionally, the committee will meet on Tuesday at 11 am to review the implementation of On-Screen Marking (OSM) in Class 12 CBSE examinations and the challenges faced by students as a result of the system. The Committee will also review the status of the implementation of the Three-Language Formula in Classes 9 and 10.

The meeting will be attended by the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy and the Chairman of the CBSE, the IANS reported.

The move comes amid ongoing controversies around the NEET UG 2026, CBSE OSM system, and now the CUET UG 2026.

The IANS reported that the members of a parliamentary panel, during a meeting held on May 29, emphasised the need to safeguard the sanctity of the NEET UG examination and address loopholes in the system while reviewing the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to sources.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, while admit cards are expected to be released by June 14. The agency had announced the cancellation of the NEET UG examination on May 12, triggering widespread concern among candidates and their families.