When Are CBSE Re-evaluation Results Expected? Will IIT Aspirants Get Counselling Relief?

CBSE Re-evaluation Results 2026: As the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation process continues, lakhs of students are awaiting clarity on when their revised results will be declared. The issue becomes more significant for students seeking admission to IITs, NITs and other engineering institutes. For admission to these institutes, candidates will have to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process, which is already underway.

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA 2026 have begun through the JoSAA portal. It is important to note that registration and choice filling under JoSAA 2026 are mandatory for all qualified candidates seeking admission to IITs and other participating institutions through the counselling process.

The Centre has indicated that measures are being explored to ensure that students awaiting revised CBSE results are not disadvantaged during the admission cycle.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said officials had been directed to synchronise CBSE-related processes with major examinations and admission activities such as JEE Advanced and CUET. This has led to expectations that students undergoing the re-evaluation process may be allowed to participate in counselling and submit updated academic documents once their revised results are declared.

According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, nearly 12 lakh scanned answer sheets have been requested by students this year, while around four lakh candidates have applied for verification and re-evaluation. The number of students opting for the process has increased significantly amid concerns surrounding CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Students Await Clarity Amid Admission Concerns

Several students have voiced concerns over the evaluation process and the impact of delayed revised results on their higher education plans. Some students have claimed that their Class 12 scores were lower than expected and attributed the discrepancy to issues related to the OSM system.

Others reported difficulties in accessing scanned copies of their answer sheets, claiming they faced login issues and technical glitches while attempting to use the verification and re-evaluation portals. With the admission process for engineering colleges now underway, many students fear that delays in the re-evaluation process could affect their chances of securing a seat.

When Can CBSE Re-evaluation Results Be Expected?

CBSE has not yet announced an official date for releasing the revised Class 12 results. However, given the scale of the exercise and the delays reported in the re-evaluation schedule, revised scorecards are expected to be issued in the latter half of June.

The board is currently processing applications for verification and re-evaluation, and the final timeline is likely to depend on the completion of these procedures.

How Does It Affect JoSAA Counselling?

The registration process for JoSAA counselling for admission to IITs, NITs and other participating institutions is currently underway. Students who have qualified in JEE Advanced and secured the required 75 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12 are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The bigger concern, however, is for candidates who have cleared JEE Advanced but narrowly missed the 75 per cent eligibility requirement in Class 12. Many such candidates who have applied for re-evaluation hope that a revision in their marks will make them eligible for admission. As candidate registration and choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA 2026 will end on June 11, students who have applied for re-evaluation of their answer sheets are eagerly awaiting the outcome.