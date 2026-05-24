CBSE Clarifies Incorrect Fee Deductions During Answer Sheet Photocopy Application Process

CBSE 12th After Result Process: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important clarification regarding discrepancies in fee payments during the Class 12 post-result process. CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, addressed concerns raised by students over incorrect fee deductions while applying for scanned copies of answer sheets for verification and re-evaluation.

The clarification came after several students reported technical glitches on the CBSE "Photocopy Verification Re-Evaluation Service" portal, where unusually high and low amounts were displayed for obtaining scanned copies of answer books. In some cases, students were reportedly charged as high as Rs 69,420 per subject, while others were charged as little as Re 1.

CBSE stated that students who were charged excess fees will receive refunds through the same payment method used during the transaction. Meanwhile, candidates who paid lower-than-required fees will be informed separately regarding the payment of the remaining amount.

The board further clarified that students who have already applied for scanned photocopies of their answer books will not need to submit fresh applications.

Parents had earlier raised concerns over technical issues on the portal. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, they demanded an extension of the re-evaluation application deadline by at least 7 to 10 days, a transparent grievance redressal mechanism, functional helplines with accountable officials, and immediate resolution of portal-related glitches.

The last date for applying for obtaining photocopies of answer sheets was extended from May 23 to May 24, 2026, giving students an additional day to apply for the scanned copies.