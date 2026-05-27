CBSE Revaluation 2026: Verification, Re-Evaluation Portal Likely To Go Live By May 29

CBSE Class 12 Post Result Support Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a fresh update regarding post-result support services for Class 12 students. According to the latest status bulletin released on May 26, 2026, CBSE is continuing to provide scanned copies of evaluated answer books to students through its official portal and registered email IDs. The board has also informed that pending requests are expected to be completed by May 27, 2026. Additionally, the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer books is likely to go live on May 29, 2026.

CBSE Shares Latest Post-Result Status

CBSE released the latest update under its post-result support process for Class 12 students. The board stated that students can continue accessing scanned copies of their evaluated answer books through the designated online portal.

The update was shared as part of CBSE's efforts to ensure transparency and smooth handling of post-result activities after the declaration of board exam results.

CBSE Class 12 Applications Received For Scanned Copies

As per the status bulletin issued on May 26, 2026, a large number of students have applied for scanned copies of their answer books. The board shared the following data:

Applications received for scanned copies of answer books: 4,04,319

4,04,319 Answer books requested by students: 11,31,961

11,31,961 Answer books furnished digitally: 8,98,214

CBSE also mentioned that the remaining pending requests are expected to be completed by May 27, 2026.

CBSE Class 12th Result Update: Important Dates

Status Bulletin Released: May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026 Pending Requests Expected To Be Cleared By: May 27, 2026

May 27, 2026 Verification And Re-Evaluation Portal Likely To Open: May 29, 2026

How Students Can Access Answer Books?

Students who applied for scanned copies of their answer books can check their registered email IDs and the official CBSE portal for updates. The board is sending digital copies directly through the online system to ensure faster access and transparency in the evaluation process.

Students are advised to keep checking the official CBSE website regularly for the latest announcements regarding verification and re-evaluation services.