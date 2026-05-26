CBSE Dismisses Claims of OSM Portal Breach, Calls Viral Allegations Misleading

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that claims circulating on social media regarding the compromise of its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system are misleading and factually incorrect.

In an official statement, the Board said a social media post had alleged that the CBSE OSM portal, bearing the URL cbse.onmarks.co.in, was compromised on February 26, 2026. The claim has also been cited in a few media reports.

CBSE clarified that the URL mentioned in the post is only a testing site used for internal evaluation, sample data, and review purposes. The Board stressed that no actual student data, marks, or examination-related information is hosted on this portal.

"The portal used for evaluation of answer books has a different URL, which has not been compromised and does not have the vulnerabilities mentioned in the social media post," the Board said, adding that no security breach has been reported in the system used for actual evaluation work.

The Board further emphasised that the OSM system has been implemented to enhance transparency in the assessment process and includes robust grievance redressal mechanisms. It also reassured stakeholders that strong safeguards are in place to maintain the integrity and security of the evaluation platform.

CBSE's clarification comes amid online discussions and concerns over alleged vulnerabilities in digital evaluation systems, which the Board has now firmly denied in relation to the operational OSM platform.