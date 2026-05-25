CBSE Takes Answer Sheet Mismatch Issue On "Top Priority" After Student's Viral Social Media Post

CBSE OSM Issues: Sources from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told NDTV that the matter related to Class 12 student Vedant's viral social media post has been taken up on "top priority." The board had come under renewed scrutiny over its post-result processes after a Class 12 student alleged that the Physics answer sheet photocopy shared by the board under his roll number did not match what he had written.

According to the sources, the board has also reached out to Vedant after his post went viral online. The post read:

The sources further said that a dedicated team is monitoring such complaints and cases being raised on social media platforms.

Vedant had claimed that after applying for a photocopy of his Physics answer sheet, he received an answer booklet that did not belong to him. He also shared the images of the answer sheets provided by the baord.

For more details, read - "Not My Answer Sheet": Fresh Questions Raised On CBSE's OSM Evaluation

NDTV spoke to Vedant's brother, Siddhant Srivastava, over the phone. He confirmed that the CBSE has reached out to the family and assured them that the matter will be resolved. According to the family, the board said it will update both the photocopy and the result.

Siddhant said that they had applied for the photocopy of the answer sheet on May 19 and received it via email on May 23.

He further stated that after receiving the copy, the family wrote to CBSE regarding the alleged mix-up and also contacted the board through its helpline number. The family is currently not speaking to the media after facing trolling on social media platforms.

The allegation, shared publicly, had intensified concerns surrounding the board's OSM system amid ongoing complaints related to portal crashes, payment glitches and blurred scanned copies. Similar claims have also been made by a few other students on various platforms.