"Not My Answer Sheet": Fresh Questions Raised On CBSE's OSM Evaluation

CBSE Re-evaluation Issues 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students have raised fresh questions on the On-Screen Marking system implemented this year. A student has taken to social media claiming that the photocopy of the Physics answer sheets that he has received do not belong to him. The board had earlier extended the deadline to obtain scanned copies till May 24.
A CBSE Class 12 student said on X that he had applied for the photocopy of his Physics paper after receiving "unexpectedly low marks". He claimed that the answer sheet shared by the board does not match what he had written.
I am a CBSE Class 12 student.— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026
After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process.
Today we received the copies.
And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine
Vedant Shrivastava (as the name on the profile) stated that the handwriting, answer presentation and writing style in the uploaded Physics answer sheet were completely different from his own.
The Physics answer sheet sent by CBSE does is not my answer sheet at all.— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026
I KNOW this is not my handwriting and it did not have the questions i attempted.
Not just me — my family, teachers, and everyone who knows my writing immediately noticed the difference.
The student also shared that his family and teachers compared the Physics paper with his English and Computer Science answer sheets.
We carefully compared the Physics copy with:— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026
my English answer sheet
my Computer Science answer sheet
my normal handwritten notes
The English and Computer Science copies clearly match each other.
But the Physics copy looks like it belongs to another student entirely.
Vedant has also attached the images of his Physics, English, and Computer Science answer sheets for scrutiny.
Physics Answer Sheet pic.twitter.com/sRq2wFT5Kt— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026
The board on Saturday said that it is committed to a fair and transparent evaluation process. All genuine concerns related to scanned answer books or evaluation will be reviewed by subject experts through the prescribed mechanism, it added.
CBSE remains committed to a fair and transparent evaluation process. All genuine concerns related to scanned answer books or evaluation will be reviewed by subject experts through the prescribed mechanism.— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 23, 2026
Last date to apply for scanned answer books: May 24, 2026.@dpradhanbjp… pic.twitter.com/Z10MCAg2iB
The allegation has intensified concerns surrounding the board's OSM system amid ongoing complaints related to portal crashes, payment glitches and blurred scanned copies.