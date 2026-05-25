"Not My Answer Sheet": Fresh Questions Raised On CBSE's OSM Evaluation

CBSE Re-evaluation Issues 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students have raised fresh questions on the On-Screen Marking system implemented this year. A student has taken to social media claiming that the photocopy of the Physics answer sheets that he has received do not belong to him. The board had earlier extended the deadline to obtain scanned copies till May 24.

A CBSE Class 12 student said on X that he had applied for the photocopy of his Physics paper after receiving "unexpectedly low marks". He claimed that the answer sheet shared by the board does not match what he had written.

Vedant Shrivastava (as the name on the profile) stated that the handwriting, answer presentation and writing style in the uploaded Physics answer sheet were completely different from his own.

The student also shared that his family and teachers compared the Physics paper with his English and Computer Science answer sheets.

Vedant has also attached the images of his Physics, English, and Computer Science answer sheets for scrutiny.

The board on Saturday said that it is committed to a fair and transparent evaluation process. All genuine concerns related to scanned answer books or evaluation will be reviewed by subject experts through the prescribed mechanism, it added.

The allegation has intensified concerns surrounding the board's OSM system amid ongoing complaints related to portal crashes, payment glitches and blurred scanned copies.