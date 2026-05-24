CBSE Portal To Be Reviewed By IIT Experts Amid Re-Evaluation Glitches

New Delhi: Amid mounting complaints from students and parents over technical glitches on the CBSE post-result services portal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed a team of professors and technical experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and IIT Kanpur to assist the board in ensuring a smooth and glitch-free re-evaluation process.

The intervention comes after several students reported difficulties in accessing the Central Board of Secondary Education's online post-examination services, including applications for marks verification, obtaining photocopies of answer sheets and re-evaluation requests following the announcement of Class 10 and 12 board results earlier this month.

According to officials, the IIT Madras team comprising professors and technical experts will examine all technical glitches reported since the launch of this year's post-result services. The experts have been tasked with implementing focused technological improvements in the systems and technical workflows associated with the portal.

The team will specifically assess portal stability, server performance, and the robustness of the overall IT infrastructure. It will also assist the Central Board of Secondary Education in identifying and rectifying issues related to login authentication, user access systems, and payment gateways, which students have flagged over the past few days.

Sources said the Education Ministry stepped in after concerns grew over repeated complaints from candidates struggling to access services within the stipulated deadlines. Several students and parents had also taken to social media to flag issues such as failed logins, payment failures, and delays in accessing application windows for re-evaluation-related services.

The development assumes significance as lakhs of students apply every year for post-result services after board examinations. The online system is considered crucial for ensuring transparency in the evaluation process and allowing students to seek clarification or corrections in cases where they believe discrepancies may exist in their marks.

Pradhan reiterated that student interests remain "paramount" and instructed CBSE to undertake all necessary corrective measures on priority to ensure a "transparent, efficient and student-friendly system".

The latest intervention also comes at a time when examination-related processes are under increased public scrutiny, with authorities emphasising the need for stronger digital infrastructure and smoother student services across national-level education bodies.