CBSE Reports Over 1.6 Lakh Students Apply For Re-evaluation Of Answer Books

CBSE 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said that the application window for verification and re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from June 2 to June 7. The process was conducted under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs, the board said.

Sharing data on the utilisation of post-result services, CBSE stated that more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for re-evaluation of over 3.8 lakh answer books during the application period, reflecting extensive use of the facility by students.

"The system remained under continuous monitoring by dedicated cyber security teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats," the board said.

CBSE added that dedicated teams also provided proactive assistance to students with application submissions through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels.

The board further clarified that it had taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal.

Addressing concerns raised by some students and parents, CBSE explained that the message "roll number not found" appeared only in cases where a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window.

"As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers," the board said.

CBSE reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent, student-centric and seamless post-result process. The board said it continues to address genuine student concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels.