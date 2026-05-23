"Don't Feel Anxious": CBSE Assures Class 12 Students Fair Review Of All Evaluation Concerns

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has assured students and parents that all genuine concerns related to scanned answer books and evaluation will be reviewed by subject experts, while urging candidates not to panic during the post-result process.

In an official statement, the Board said, "CBSE remains committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and accuracy in the evaluation and re-evaluation process."

Addressing concerns being raised by students after the declaration of results, the Board added, "Students and parents are advised not to feel anxious regarding any concerns related to scanned answer books or evaluation, as every genuine issue will be carefully reviewed through the prescribed mechanism by subject experts."

CBSE also informed that the deadline for accessing scanned copies of answer books has been extended. "The last date to apply for scanned answer books has been extended till May 24, 2026," the Board said.

In its detailed advisory on post-result processes, CBSE noted that the result period is often emotionally sensitive for students and families.

It stated, "The declaration of Board examination results is an important and often emotionally charged time for families. We understand that many students and parents may be anxious."

The Board further said it remains fully committed to safeguarding students' academic interests and highlighted that over 98.6 lakh answer sheets were evaluated this year using the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Explaining the process, CBSE said, "Every answer script flagged for review is examined by a panel of subject experts who carefully verify the records to ensure accuracy and fairness in the evaluation process and give students a fair opportunity to seek review."

It also acknowledged that a large number of students applied for scanned answer books within a short period, which led to technical issues. "Due to exceptionally high volume of traffic on the portal, some technical disruptions were experienced during peak periods," the Board said, adding that corrective measures and system strengthening have been undertaken.

CBSE further addressed student grievances such as delayed access, payment confirmation issues, and concerns after viewing scanned copies, including blurred or missing pages or doubts related to evaluation. It said these issues are being handled through a structured mechanism and continuous monitoring.

Reassuring students, the Board said, "No child will be placed at a disadvantage because of technical difficulties or process-related issues." It added that all genuine concerns, including unmarked responses or missing pages, will be examined under the prescribed verification and re-evaluation framework.

The Board has extended the application deadline by one day, till May 24, 2026, and also stated that the re-evaluation portal will remain open for two days after the last scanned copy is dispatched.

CBSE has advised students and parents to rely only on official updates and avoid misinformation circulating online. It also cautioned against repeated payment or application attempts, which may result in duplication and delays.