US-Iran War Live News: In a sudden shift from military action to talks, US President Donald Trump said planned strikes on Iran have been cancelled after discussions were cleared at the top level of Iran's leadership.
Trump said key points of a potential agreement have been worked out with support from several countries, raising hopes of a deal soon. However, US said that its naval blockade will continue until a final agreement is formally signed.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."
He added, "Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized - Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."
Here are the LIVE updates On The US-Israel-Iran War
Iran War Live: India-US In Talks On Gulf Ship Attacks
🔴#BREAKING | India-US in talks on Gulf ship attacks which killed 3 Indian sailors pic.twitter.com/PQjaBpspup— NDTV (@ndtv) June 12, 2026
Iran War Live: Iran Condemns US On Killing Of 3 Indian Sailors
🔴#BREAKING | Iran condemns US on killing of 3 Indian sailors— NDTV (@ndtv) June 12, 2026
NDTV's @deepduttajourno joins @reetksahni with more details pic.twitter.com/p8CZhDS1dX
Iran War Live: Oil Extends Losses As Trump Calls Off Planned Strikes On Iran
Oil prices fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session after US President Donald Trump canceled plans to strike Iran, reducing fears of an escalation of hostilities following tit-for-tat attacks earlier in the week.
Brent futures rose $1.21 or 1.3% to $89.17 a barrel at 0042 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $1.23, or 1.4%, to $86.48. On a weekly basis, Brent was 4.2% lower, while WTI was down 4.4%.
Trump, who had threatened to hit Iran "very hard," called off planned strikes on Thursday, saying discussions with Iran had progressed. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that Tehran had not approved the text of any agreement.
"While this could, of course, be yet another false dawn, the market's reaction has been both swift and decisive," said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.
(Reuters)
Iran War Live: Iran Says Hasn't Reached A Final Decision On Deal With US
Iran on Friday said it had not reached a final decision on a deal with Washington after US President Donald Trump announced a "great settlement" to end the war.
"So far, Iran has not reached a final conclusion on the agreement," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, after Trump said he expected a deal to be signed in Europe in the coming days.
The Tasnim news agency noted that Trump had announced a deal was imminent 38 times in the previous two months.
"Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded the same as his previous messaging," it warned.
(AFP)
Iran War Live: Israel Backs Trump's Iran Talks With Conditions On Nuclear, Missile Curbs
The Prime Minister’s Office:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 11, 2026
President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the emerging memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to enter into negotiations.
Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister…
Iran War Live: Iran Condemns US Strike On Indian Ship That 3 Killed Sailors
The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy.— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 11, 2026
We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and…