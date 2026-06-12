US-Iran War Live News: In a sudden shift from military action to talks, US President Donald Trump said planned strikes on Iran have been cancelled after discussions were cleared at the top level of Iran's leadership.

Trump said key points of a potential agreement have been worked out with support from several countries, raising hopes of a deal soon. However, US said that its naval blockade will continue until a final agreement is formally signed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."

He added, "Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized - Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."

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