'Netanyahu Was In Dark About Trump's Iran Plans, Was Left Surprised': Report

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin 'Bibi' Netanyahu was reportedly left "surprised" when US President Donald Trump called off his planned strikes on Iran, claiming leaders in Tehran have "approved" a draft agreement to cease the fighting in the Middle East. According to a report by American publication Axios, in recent days, the Israeli leader has found himself in the dark regarding negotiations between the US and Iran and has been calling allies close to the Trump administration to try and gather information.

The report of friction between 'friends'-- who started the war in lockstep -- come as the interests of the US and Israel diverge, with Trump wanting to settle the conflict under mounting pressure to tame petrol prices ahead of midterm elections in November, and Netanyahu, who also faces elections this year, is under pressure to achieve the goals he set at the start of the fighting.

What Trump Said

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump announced, "Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening." Iran War Live Updates

He claimed the discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

Axios reported that Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatari Emir Tamim al-Thani and other regional leaders on the phone before finalising the final draft of the deal.

What Israel said

The Israeli Prime Minister's office released a statement shortly after, saying Tel Aviv "is not a party to the memorandum of understanding" between Washington and Tehran.

However, it added that Netanyahu has "expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement resulting from the negotiations will include the removal of enriched nuclear material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and an end to Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region."

Differing War Goals

During his second term in the White House, Trump has largely embraced his 'friend' Netanyahu's strategy of dealing with Iran and its proxies. The two leaders appeared shoulder-to-shoulder when they entered the Iranian battlefield in February.

But it soon started becoming clear that both leaders were seeking different end goals. While Trump wanted a Venezuela-like quick win, Netanyahu was seeking to vanquish the Islamic Republic and its proxies, including Hezbollah, even if it required an extended conflict.

As Iran continued to endure heavy bombardment for weeks, while choking traffic at the vital sea trade route through the Strait of Hormuz, frustration grew among Americans and Israelis -- but for different reasons.

In America, critics blamed the war for rising prices of oil and other goods while accusing Trump of breaking his campaign promise and pushing the US into another Mideast quagmire. The president has tried to push back the criticism, but the rising anger threatens his party's prospects in November's congressional elections.

Meanwhile, there is anger among Israelis over Netanyahu's failure to secure a lasting victory in any conflict sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, which happened on his watch. Even after over two years of constant unrest in the Middle East, Hamas still controls parts of Gaza, Hezbollah is firing rockets from Lebanon, and Iran's nuclear programme remains intact.

To secure his political interests at home, Netanyahu has repeatedly shown that he is willing to defy Trump and risk inflaming the Middle East anew. An example of this was seen last week, when Netanyahu ordered strikes on Iran even when Trump asked him not to do so. The Jewish leader forced Trump to plead on social media for Israel — as well as Iran — to "immediately stop shooting".

Trump's frustrations with the Israeli leader have also occasionally burst into public view. During a heated and expletive-filled phone call last week, Trump criticised Netanyahu over Israel's escalation in Lebanon.

Speaking on a New York Post podcast, Trump acknowledged that he called Netanyahu "fucking crazy" and accused him of ingratitude.

According to an Axios report, Trump got "pissed" with Netanyahu and asked him, "What the fuck are you doing?"

"You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," the US leader said.

Netanyahu's Dilemma

Trump, in his second term, has provided stronger support for Netanyahu than his predecessors. He has gone to great lengths to be on his friend 'Bibi's' side by speaking against his corruption charges, removing sanctions on illegal Israeli settler activity and barrelling past Democrats' holds on arms transfers.

But the American president's willingness to end the war has left the Jewish leader in an increasingly uncomfortable position, as he tries to balance the demands of Israel's most important ally while managing public sentiments at home ahead of an election later this year.

A recent poll suggests a majority of Israelis favour continuing the fighting with Iran, with most believing that the country has failed to achieve its goals. The survey conducted by the Institute for National Security Studies last month found that only 37 per cent of the population was satisfied with the results so far.