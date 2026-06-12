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US-Iran Deal Has 'Never Been Closer', Says Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi

Araghchi said that the media should refrain from speculations regarding the US-Iran deal.

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US-Iran Deal Has 'Never Been Closer', Says Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi
Araghchi's comments came after Donald Trump said a peace deal will be signed soon.
  • The US and Iran are reportedly close to a deal to end the Middle East conflict
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi referenced the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding
  • He did not disclose the details of the deal and urged media to refrain from speculations
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The United States and Iran have "never been closer" to a deal on ending the war in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," Araghchi wrote on X, referring to the Pakistani capital which hosted previous US-Iran talks.

"Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content," he added, after purported details of the accord were published by Iranian media.

"In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi added.

Expectations have grown in recent days that the two sides are on the verge of an accord, even if tensions and sticking points remain.

US President Donald Trump had earlier lashed out at the leaks in Iranian media, saying on Truth Social "they have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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