Trump Claims Iran Tried To Attack Indian Ships With Drones, Slams Deal 'Leak'

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz and said it was "totally unacceptable".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed, "Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is totally unacceptable."

His comment comes after three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Omani coast this week. After an attack on a Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, three Indian seafarers lost their lives.

India had described the attacks as "deeply worrisome", and the Foreign Ministry called for an immediate end to such attacks.

Today, India summoned the US Charges d'Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time in 48 hours and told him that the US military's "lethal and deadly" strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members are "unacceptable".

Trump Slams Iran's "Leaked" Version Of Deal

Apart from the drone attack on ships, Trump said that Iran's "leaked" version of a proposed US-Iran deal on stopping the war is not what was agreed to.

Iran's description of the proposed agreement "bears no relation to the truth", Trump said, labelling the Iranians "very dishonourable people to deal with".

He claimed that when it comes to Iranians, "there is no such thing as dealing in good faith".

"They better get their act together, and fast!" Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform.

JD Vance Clarifies Air Around Iran Deal

US Vice President JD Vance also dismissed "fake information" regarding the US-Iran deal. He stated that the Iranians will not receive cash and that no funds are being released for an agreement to be signed.

"The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region," Vance wrote on X.

US Central Command Had Admitted To Attacking Ship

However, it is interesting to note that the US military had admitted to disabling MT Settebello and accused it of violating the American blockade by "attempting to transport oil from Iran".

In a post on X, the US Central Command wrote, "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces."