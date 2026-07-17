Kuwait Says Army Personnel Injured In Iranian Drone Attack

Kuwait's army said that an Iranian drone attack on Friday wounded several military personnel in the Gulf state, as the United States and Iran returned to outright war.

The army's chief of staff "visited several wounded members of the Kuwaiti land forces, who were injured after enemy drones targeted several army facilities and camps this morning, as part of the criminal Iranian aggression", the army said, in a social media post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)