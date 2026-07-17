Kuwait Says Army Personnel Injured In Iranian Drone Attack

- Kuwait's army reported several military personnel wounded in an Iranian drone attack
- The attack targeted multiple Kuwaiti army facilities and camps on Friday morning
- The army chief of staff visited the wounded soldiers following the drone strike
Kuwait's army said that an Iranian drone attack on Friday wounded several military personnel in the Gulf state, as the United States and Iran returned to outright war.
سعادة #رئيس_الأركان العامة للجيش يطمئن على صحة عدد من المصابين من منتسبي القوات المسلحة— KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 17, 2026
قام سعادة رئيس الأركان العامة للجيش الفريق الركن خالد درج سعد الشريعان، وسعادة #نائب_رئيس_الأركان العامة للجيش اللواء الركن الطيار صباح جابر الأحمد الصباح، بزيارة عدد من المصابين من منتسبي… pic.twitter.com/U6Zk0ZpXfU
The army's chief of staff "visited several wounded members of the Kuwaiti land forces, who were injured after enemy drones targeted several army facilities and camps this morning, as part of the criminal Iranian aggression", the army said, in a social media post.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)
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