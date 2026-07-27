Despite Rs 2 Lakh Salary And Zero Debt, Bengaluru Techie Says He Feels Poor: "I'm Still Stressed"

A 26-year-old Bengaluru resident has sparked a discussion on Reddit after revealing that, despite earning Rs 2 lakh a month and being completely debt-free, he still feels poor. In a post, the man explained that while he is financially secure on paper, he constantly worries about money and struggles to feel content with what he has achieved.

The man shared that he grew up in a family where the monthly household income never exceeded Rs 6,000-7,000 until he landed his first job at the age of 21. His family lived in a small 10x10 room, and improving their financial situation became his biggest priority. Since starting work in 2021, he has ensured that his parents no longer need to work.

"After I started earning, I made sure my parents stopped working; they're retired now at our home. I moved them into a 2BHK in my hometown, and I live in my own 2BHK in Bangalore," he wrote.

Every month, he invests Rs 30,000 in mutual funds, sets aside Rs 10,000 in fixed or recurring deposits, contributes another Rs 10,000 towards gold savings, and sends Rs 15,000-20,000 to his parents. His rent and other living expenses add up to around Rs 25,000.

"Since I started earning in 2021, I've saved ₹4 lakh in stocks, ₹2 lakh in FDs, and about ₹2-2.5 lakh in gold. Plus, I have ₹6 lakh just sitting in my salary account," he added.

See the post here:

He has bought a scooter for commuting, furnished his parents' home with appliances and furniture, purchased a MacBook and a smartphone, and recently bought health insurance for his parents along with life insurance for himself.

Although he feels proud of what he has accomplished, he says he has never felt wealthy.

With marriage planned for this year, he expects wedding expenses of at least Rs 10 lakh. He also hopes to buy a used car, purchase a plot of land in his hometown, and has recently started considering buying a motorcycle. The problem, he said, is not a lack of money but the feeling that he cannot afford everything at once. Every financial decision seems to come at the cost of another dream.

One of the things that troubles him most is seeing friends back in his hometown, many of whom work as labourers or auto drivers, appearing happier despite earning far less.

"At 26, it feels so strange to feel poor despite earning this much. The worst is when I go back to my hometown and see my friends who do manual labour or drive autos. They seem happy and content, and an extra Rs 1000 makes them feel rich. Years ago, they all had R15, MT, or Pulsar bikes, often on loans. With my financial literacy, I never wanted to do that. But even though they were constantly in debt, they bought things, spent money, and lived life to the fullest. I don't understand why I feel so left behind when, on paper, I'm miles ahead of them," he said.

He admitted that even buying a shirt priced above Rs 750 makes him anxious, despite enjoying outings with friends, occasional trips and dining out.

He noted that while many of them took loans to buy motorcycles and spent freely, he avoided debt because of his financial

Acknowledging that many people would consider his situation enviable, he said he still feels weighed down by constant financial worries. He ended his post by asking fellow Reddit users for both financial and personal advice.

Reddit Reacts

The post quickly resonated with users, many of whom said his feelings were rooted less in his income and more in the lasting psychological effects of growing up in poverty. Several users pointed out that financial insecurity can persist long after a person's circumstances improve, while others encouraged him to recognise how far he had come instead.

One user wrote, "I think it's not about feeling rich but rather getting out of the older mentality without going into overspending mode. You are already doing better than many people out there; please don't let overthinking steal the joy from you."

Another commented, "Don't be so hard on yourself, OP; you're already doing amazing. Spend time and money on yourself without feeling guilty. There will never be enough money to be calling yourself rich, try practicing gratitude and look back in the mirror once in a while how much you've accomplished! Proud of you OP, and all the best for the future."

A third said, "It's the classic trap of the sandwich generation. You make great income but have no assets, and trying to generate those assets will make you feel even poorer. You have already done a lot for your family, be proud of that. But assets take time, and you won't feel rich by spending. Don't be in a hurry, and definitely don't take stupid risks like investing everything in small caps or even gold. Invest sensibly and keep working hard on your career, you'll be in a very solid place by your mid 30s."