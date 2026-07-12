Bengaluru Biker Avoids Crash After Truck's Last-Second Move To Save Wrong-Side Rider: "Heart Missed A Beat"

A Bengaluru resident had a close call on the road after a truck suddenly swerved to avoid a motorcyclist riding on the wrong side, nearly causing a collision. He expressed frustration over the lack of adherence to traffic rules, saying reckless driving has become increasingly common on Bengaluru's roads. In a post on X, Aaditya Aanand said that he rides to a badminton court every morning and was travelling along HAL Old Airport Road on Friday at around 6:40 am. With relatively light traffic on the road, he was riding his Yamaha FZ at about 60 km/h. The badminton court, located around 5 km from his home, is usually a quick ride of less than 10 minutes.

According to Aaditya, a truck was moving slowly about 150 metres ahead in the left lane. As he prepared to overtake it, he accelerated. But when he was around 50–60 metres away, the truck suddenly moved into the right lane.

"My heart missed a beat, and my reflexes took over. I applied both brakes with full power. Yamaha bikes have crazy braking. My bike stopped 4-5 metres short of the truck," his tweet read.

See the post here:

At first, he was angry at what appeared to be a sudden and careless lane change by the truck driver. However, he soon realised there was another factor behind the driver's action.

A delivery rider on a Yulu electric bike was travelling on the wrong side of the road and had entered the truck's path. The truck driver had swerved at the last moment to avoid hitting the rider, but the sudden movement almost created another accident with Aaditya.

Sharing the incident, Aaditya said the experience left him shaken and reminded him how unpredictable road situations can be. He pointed out that a single violation, such as wrong-side driving, can endanger not just the person breaking the rule but also completely unrelated road users.

The video drew widespread reactions, with many users blaming poor lane discipline and wrong-side driving for such near misses. Several called for stricter enforcement of traffic rules, while others said incidents like these highlight the need for greater road safety awareness among motorists. One user wrote, "Eat one meal less but buy a car brother. If you already have a car, use that, even if it is a short distance or inconvenient to drive or find parking. Your life is more valuable then saving 10 mins."

Another commented, "Wrong side driving, specially in fast lanes, should be considered as an attempt to mass murder people." A third user added, "A general rule is to not exceed 30-40 km/hr on a city road. On a 5-10 km journey, the extra speed doesn't save much time, but increases risks sharply. We can't stop sub-humans who want to kill others by wrong side driving, but own behavior can be controlled."