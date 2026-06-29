"We Should Be Flexible": Bengaluru Man's Take On Job Switches And Career Growth Goes Viral

A Bengaluru man's views on job loyalty and career growth have started a conversation online about whether employees should stay with one company or switch jobs when they stop growing professionally. The man, identified as Manik Salaria, shared his views in a video on Instagram, where he spoke about salary hikes, promotions and stagnation in corporate jobs. The clip was shared with the caption, "loyalty or switch?"

In the video, Salaria said that employees who had been loyal to the same company for the last three years might not like what he was about to say, but the truth is that companies do not always reward loyalty.

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He added that employees may get the usual 10% salary hike, but when a position opens up or it is time for a promotion, companies often prefer to hire someone from outside, often at a much higher CTC than their existing employees.

While questioning blind loyalty towards one organisation, Salaria also said that switching jobs too frequently may not be the right approach. He said that he disagreed with the idea of changing jobs every six months because it can negatively affect a person's resume. He added that, in his opinion, employees should be flexible.

Salaria further explained that employees should evaluate their career growth instead of following a fixed rule. He said that staying with a company for two to three years makes sense if employees are getting good growth, promotions and better opportunities. However, he added that the moment they start feeling stagnant, when there is no growth, their CTC is not increasing or they are not learning anything new, it may be time to make a switch.

He further said that there is no hard and fast rule that employees must switch after one year or only after two or three years. He added that the right time to switch is when they genuinely feel that their growth has stopped.

Social Media Reaction

The clip has garnered several reactions, with users agreeing with his views on corporate growth.

One user commented, "This is 100 percent true."

Another user noted, " Each and every word of yours relates to everyone who works in corporate."