'Rs 22,000 To Rs 1.6 Lakh': Government Employee Shares 'Inspiring' 6-Year Career Journey

A government employee has caught social media's attention after sharing his six-year career journey that started with a modest Rs 22,000 monthly salary. Having grown up in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, the man highlighted that before settling into his current job at a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), he had donned several hats, which included working at a Big 4 company in Gurugram

The employee said he joined Delhi University for B.Com and managed to land his first job during the campus placement at the age of 20.

"The package was Rs 3.3 LPA, and my take-home salary was about Rs 22,000 per month. Coming from a small town, moving to Gurgaon and earning my own money felt surreal. That first salary brought a sense of freedom I'd never experienced before," the employee wrote.

Having attempted the CAT and failed, the man said he took the riskiest decision of his career by leaving the job and joining a central university for a master's in mass communication.

"During my third semester, right in the middle of COVID, another Big 4 visited for campus placements. Out of a batch of around 80 students, only two of us got selected. Fortunately, I was one of them. The package was Rs 6.5 LPA, with an in-hand salary of roughly Rs 41,000," the man said.

"By then, however, I'd already started thinking seriously about government jobs. COVID and work-from-home turned out to be a blessing. After office hours, I spent almost all my free time preparing for competitive exams."

Seven months later, he switched to a Southeast Asia-based PR firm with a Rs 55,000 in-hand salary. The WFH setup once again proved beneficial and helped them prepare for a government job.

"While preparing, I came across a recruitment notification for a PSU. I cleared the examination and interviews and joined the PSU. The basic pay was Rs 50,000, but because of allowances, my take-home salary was around Rs 65,000 per month," he said.

After annual increments, revisions and promotions, the man said his monthly in-hand salary had leapt to approximately Rs 1.16 lakh.

"Today I work in a Tier-3 city in central India. The company provides accommodation, the cost of living is low, and despite there not being much to do compared to metro cities, I've genuinely started appreciating the peace, greenery, and slower pace of life."

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'Inspiring'

As the post gained traction, social media users said they were inspired by the individual's journey. "This is so inspiring. We definitely need more success stories like these. Keep it up, brother," said one user while another added: "What a journey."

A third commented: 'I had a similar journey. Passed IPCC and even started articleship. Hated the long hours and the grunt work. Decided to quit CA and sat for the CAT. Worked for some time and then moved into a boutique investment bank. My salary shot up working there, but the hours were crazy. Moved into consulting in a firm. The pay is damn good but with poor hours. It's nice to hear non-tech success stories."