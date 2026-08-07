Investor Says He Prefers Rs 11,000 Worth Of AI Subscriptions Over Interns

A Singapore-based venture capitalist (VC) has claimed that he prefers Rs 11,419 ($120) worth of artificial intelligence (AI) subscriptions over an intern. 26-year-old Marc Palet, who works at OMVC, detailed that he had invested in over 12 AI companies since starting his VC career. Palet argued that AI trained to work his way was more useful than a temporary hire who leaves just as they are getting up to speed.

In a conversation with Business Insider, Palet explained that he spends the subscription money on Claude, ChatGPT, n8n and other AI tools like transcription APIs. Having started ChatGPT in 2023, Palet said he quickly moved to coding tools like Claude Code, Cursor and Replit to build automations.

One of the first things he built was a system that summarises founder meetings recorded through Fireflies. The AI system generated structured notes on a company's problem and other information instead of him writing them up manually.

The same setup now drafts quarterly limited partner reports and assists with audit work. Palet says it has also freed up time for writing. His LinkedIn output has gone from one long article every two months to one every three weeks, which he credits with bringing in more deal flow.

"I realised that AI is much more efficient than training an intern for a month, only for them to stay for three months. AI also does things the way I want them done. I realised that AI plus me is more powerful than me plus an intern," said Palet.

Also Read | New Hire Earning Rs 15 Lakh Disappears With Company Laptop After Demanding Rs 50,000 Raise

The most recent addition to his AI automation was a system built with Claude Code that pulls from Gmail, Slack, call transcripts, newsletters and podcasts. Inspired by reading OpenAI's Andrej Karpathy on self-updating knowledge bases, Palet built this AI agent, which sorts incoming information by portfolio company and rewrites the relevant page so it stays current, rather than just appending new notes.

"If there's a new Slack message, the AI figures out which company it's about and updates the relevant page. And it doesn't just copy and paste new information, it rewrites the page so everything stays coherent," he said.

According to Palet, automating these tedious tasks saves critical time. For a small VC firm, that extra time saved can now be redirected toward strategic growth.