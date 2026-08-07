New Hire Earning Rs 15 Lakh Disappears With Company Laptop After Demanding Rs 50,000 Raise

A tech founder has caught social media's attention after sharing details about a recent hire who engaged in unprofessional behaviour during the recruitment process and afterwards. In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post, Gaurav Kheterpal, the founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies, revealed that he was forced to threaten legal action against the said employee after she vanished with company property, a day after the onboarding process, despite having a Rs 15 lakh per annum compensation package.

The troubles started prior to onboarding, as per Kheterpal. The candidate was on a three-month notice period at the previous organisation, and just three days before joining, she demanded a Rs 50,000 hike to her previously agreed-upon contract. Not willing to lose an applicant and go through the hiring rigour again, Kheterpal said he accepted the demand.

"Candidate shows up, does onboarding, collects laptop and asks for 'work from home' due to personal problems. You agree," Kheterpal said.

However, the following day, the candidate stopped responding to calls, emails and messages. When Kheterpal's team did manage to reach her somehow, the candidate said she could not continue due to personal reasons. As for the company's belongings, the recruit told the company to collect the laptop from her.

"The audacity is unbelievable. Candidate says, 'Get your laptop collected'. As the founder and CEO, I have to intervene and send an email stating we'll initiate legal proceedings," Kheterpal said.

"Candidate realises this sh*t is real and returns laptop. We get to know that she joined another company which offered her 25K more than what we did."

Reflecting on the entire ordeal, Kheterpal wished that artificial intelligence (AI) takes away the job of such candidates, as he was back to square one after three months.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, one of the social media users said: "It's an industry-wide issue. The last-minute backout is still understood but whatever you described above is so unethical and unprofessional." Meanwhile, another added: "We routinely face such issues in a large organisation where I work. The joining ratio is only 30 per cent. Better to have 2-3 offers for a position."

A third commented: "Somebody should start a Glassdoor-like website for candidates. Or some repository where antics can be documented. Companies can take a call based on the information available."

A fourth said: "Nothing wrong in shopping for the highest offer and joining a company paying higher. However has to be done ethically and professionally. Backing out of roles on the day of joining is extremely damaging in the long run."