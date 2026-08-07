Watch: New Zealand Politician Joins Council Meeting From Bathroom With Underwear Drying

A New Zealand politician has caught social media's attention after a video of her attending a council meeting from her bathroom went viral. Dunedin City Councillor Jo Galer joined a council call from her bathroom on Monday (Aug 3) with her drying underwear visible in the background. Mayor Sophie Barker stepped in to let Galer know that her underwear and other clothes were drying in full view.

The now-viral clip shows the councilwoman asking if everyone could see her. "Umm, okay, can you see me?" said Galer, to which Barker replied, yes, everyone in the meeting can see her.

“You might want to move your camera,” Barker said. “Why? Where is it?” Galer casually responded.

As the mayor pointed out that everyone could see her washing, Galer seemingly casually sidestepped the conversation. “That's great. You can see my washing, you can see me. That is no problem,” Galer said. She then got on with her talking points with her underwear still visible to everyone on the call.

As the video gained traction, social media users highlighted that she could have easily used a virtual background to avoid the situation.

"Someone was in the shower. I would be more concerned with the person in the shower than her drawers hanging out to dry. This is insane," said one user while another added: "Definitely an odd choice lol but honestly we're all too busy to care about this."

A third commented: "My no. 1 pet peeve of virtual meetings. Every tool like Teams, Zoom and WebEx has virtual backgrounds! Use them, people! Especially when on TV. It's 2026, not 2018!"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Last month, a Canadian politician received flak online after he read out a response generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot during his speech. Bill Oliver, a member of the Progressive Conservative Party, was delivering the speech in the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick when he made the gaffe.

The clip begins with Oliver, ironically, explaining the importance of public trust in the advocate's office. He said, "Public confidence in the office of an advocate matters," before continuing with lines that appeared to be an AI-generated response.

"Here's a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points," said Oliver.