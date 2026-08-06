Indian Tourist Alleges He Faced Racism At Japan Convenience Store: 'She Called Police'

An Indian tourist in Japan has alleged that he was subjected to racist remarks and harassment at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Shizuoka prefecture. In a now-viral Instagram clip titled, "Japan police saved Indian tourist from racism and harassment," the traveller named Anant detailed the ordeal, which began after he asked one of the staffers at the shop to reheat his food.

As per Anant, it was his last day in Shizuoka when he approached a Nepali staffer, who accepted his request to heat the food. However, just before the staffer could start, the store manager came from behind and started behaving aggressively.

"While I was in a 7-Eleven, I requested the staff to reheat my food, for which he agreed. But later the store owner shouted at me and made racist reactions," Anant captioned the accompanying video.

The owner asked for Anant's nationality and, upon learning he was Indian, called the police and accused him of wrongdoing. As the argument escalated, Anant said he started recording the store manager, in case he needed proof later to plead his innocence.

The police arrived soon after the call, but upon reviewing the situation as well as the footage, they decided that Anant had done nothing wrong. Anant said the police treated him respectfully and reprimanded the store owner.

"Later, she called the police against me, but nothing happened. And the police scolded her and let me go with respect and an apology," said Anant.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly one million views as social media users asked Anant to find the Nepali staffer and help him. Anant, however, replied that the police and the store owner did not allow him to reach the staffer.

"I tried a lot to reach out to the Nepali Guy, but the police and the owner didn't allow me to talk to him. I don't know why they were rude to him; maybe because he didn't lie and tried to stand with the truth," he said.