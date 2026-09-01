Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train To Take You On An 11-Day Sacred Trail From Indore

If visiting temples and pilgrimage sites is on your list, you are at the right place. Indian Railways has announced a new tour starting from Indore aboard an exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. It will begin on September 15 and conclude on September 25. The 10-night, 11-day journey will cover Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi and Ayodhya before returning to Indore. The package includes confirmed train tickets in Non-AC Sleeper, 3AC and 2AC classes.

Here's the itinerary:

On the first day, the train will depart from Indore, with passengers boarding at Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati and Itarsi. The journey will continue overnight by train.

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On the second day, passengers can board at Narsinghpur, Jabalpur and Katni South, followed by a full day and overnight train journey.

On the third day, the train will arrive early in the morning at Malatipatpur/Sakhi Gopal Railway Station, from where passengers will be transferred by road to their accommodation. They will then visit the Jagannath Puri Temple and spend the night in Puri.

On the fourth day, passengers will depart from Puri towards Kolkata, with the journey continuing overnight by train.

The fifth day will begin with arrival at Kolkata Railway Station, followed by a road transfer to Gangasagar, where passengers will spend the night.

On the sixth day, after breakfast, they will travel by road to Kolkata to visit the Kali Mandir. Later in the evening, they will depart for Gaya by train, with an overnight journey ahead.

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On the seventh day, passengers will arrive at Gaya Railway Station and travel by road to visit the Vishnupad Temple. Later in the evening, they will depart for Varanasi by train.

On the eighth day, they will arrive at Varanasi Railway Station and proceed by road to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The night will be spent in Varanasi.

On the ninth day, passengers will depart from Varanasi in the morning by train and arrive at Ayodhya Railway Station. From there, they will proceed to visit the Ram Janam Bhumi Temple before departing for Indore in the evening.

On the tenth day, passengers will deboard at Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Sehore and Shujalpur.

The journey will conclude on the eleventh day, with passengers deboarding at Ujjain and Indore.

The tour will include onboard and offboard vegetarian meals, with breakfast, lunch and dinner served, along with two litres of water per passenger per day. All transfers and sightseeing will be provided by non-AC buses. Passengers will also have a tour escort for announcements and information, security staff on the train for each coach (without arms), travel insurance and all applicable taxes.

The packages are priced at Rs. 19,600 for Economy (Sleeper), Rs. 31,850 for Standard (3AC) and Rs. 41,900 for Comfort (2AC) per person. All three include train travel, meals, hotel stays and sightseeing. Economy comes with non-AC accommodation and transport, while Standard offers AC hotel stays with non-AC transport. The Comfort package includes AC accommodation and transport, along with 2AC train travel.