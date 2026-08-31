Two Vande Bharat Express Trains From Varanasi To Leave Earlier Than Expected, Check New Timings

Indian Railways has revised the timings of a couple of trains, a change that will be particularly useful for passengers planning to travel from Varanasi to Ranchi or Deoghar on Vande Bharat Express trains. The departure timings of two semi-high-speed trains operating on the Varanasi-Ranchi and Varanasi-Deoghar routes will change from September 2, 2026, The Times Of India reported.

Passengers travelling on these routes are advised to take note of the revised timings and plan their journeys accordingly. From September 2, the Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express (20888) and the Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express (22500) will depart from Varanasi 10 minutes earlier than their existing scheduled timings.

Also Read: This Charming Madhya Pradesh Town Looks Frozen In Time. 5 Places You Cannot Miss

According to The Indian Express, The Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express (20888), which currently departs from Varanasi at 4.05 pm, will leave at 3.55 pm under the revised schedule.

The Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express (22500), which currently departs at 6.20 am, will leave at 6.10 am from September 2.

It is important to note that the change will apply only to the departure timings at Varanasi station, while the timings at subsequent stations will remain unchanged. While a 10-minute difference may seem insignificant, it can matter considerably when catching a train, especially during early morning or late afternoon hours.

Also Read: From Mathura To Dwarka, 5 Places To Experience Janmashtami At Its Best

This comes as an important notice for travellers heading to the temple town of Jharkhand. Deoghar is known for the revered Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple, which attracts pilgrims from across the country throughout the year.

Someone reaching Varanasi station by 6.15 am, thinking they will be able to catch the Deoghar Vande Bharat Express at 6.20 am, might end up missing the train from September 2. Similarly, passengers who usually reach the station shortly before 4 pm for the Ranchi train will now need to keep the revised 3.55 pm departure time in mind.

This is exactly why it is important to keep the revised timings in mind and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.