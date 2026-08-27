Passengers Celebrate With Loud Singing Inside Moving Train, Railway Staff Intervenes

A video showing passengers apparently holding a mahila sangeet-style celebration inside a moving train has sparked a debate on social media. Users are divided over whether the group was simply enjoying the journey or crossing the line of acceptable behaviour in a shared public space.

The video, shared on X by user Siddharth, shows a group of women gathered together inside the train coach, singing, clapping and cheering as they celebrate. While the women appeared to be enjoying themselves, several fellow passengers could be seen watching the group from their seats.

The celebration continued as the women sang loudly and clapped along to the music. Their high-volume singing appeared to attract attention from other passengers, with several people repeatedly looking towards the group.

The situation was eventually addressed by the TTE, who approached the women and asked them to stop. The employee appeared to speak to them calmly before attempting to bring the noisy celebration to an end.

Watch the video here:

The video has since triggered a wider discussion about public etiquette and responsible behaviour in shared spaces. Some social media users felt there was nothing wrong with passengers having fun during a journey, particularly if they were celebrating a special occasion.

Others, however, argued that a train coach is a shared space and that passengers should be mindful of people who may want to travel in peace. They felt that loud singing and cheering could inconvenience fellow travellers, especially on a long journey.

One user wrote, "This kind of unnecessary behaviour does not belong in public spaces. Trains, flights, restaurants and other shared places are meant to be comfortable for everyone, not a private venue for someone's personal celebration. If you want a private Mahila Sangeet style event with loud music and performances, book a private space or an entire coach instead of disturbing everyone around you."

Another commented, "Seriously what is wrong with our people..absolutely no concern of other passengers..... This is not cute as they are thinking and started doing this group song group dance."

"What's wrong in this, they are enjoying the trip. Unnecessarily you guys are blowing this out of proportion," added a third.