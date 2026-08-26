Satellite Images Reveal Possible Cause Behind Devastating Nepal Flash Floods

In a preliminary satellite analysis, Planet Labs released images that reveal visual evidence of the destruction caused by floods in Nepal that killed at least 95.

Several others, including 108 Indians, are missing, as the flash flood hit Nepal on Wednesday, washing away villages and many project sites in a region bordering Tibet.

Nepal's disaster authority (NDRRMA) described that a chunk of snow and rock broke off near the glacier zone on the Nepal-China border, about 20km northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

That avalanche either fell into a glacial lake or blocked the river channel, and the resulting surge, carrying glacial ice, meltwater and debris -- "glacier-inclusive flood" -- swept down the Lhende Khola into the Bhote Koshi river.

The video shows side-by-side satellite images from August 25 and 26, comparing pre- and post-flood conditions.

Officials in Nepal said 384 tourists, including 291 from countries such as India, the United States, Britain and Malaysia, were reported missing. Tourism board officials said most of the missing likely were from India and the Indian community on pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus.

The Bhotekoshi flooded around 9am on Wednesday and destroyed several villages, roads and hydropower projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah and offered help.

"India is prepared to provide Nepal with all possible types of humanitarian assistance. Our teams are closely coordinating on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said on social media.

In August last year, the same regions saw similar flash floods when a glacial lake in Tibet overflowed because of high temperatures. Nine people were killed, and critical infrastructure, including a bridge connecting Nepal and China, was damaged