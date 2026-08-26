"Just Left With Clothes On My Back": Nepal Flash Flood Survivor To NDTV

The flood came without warning -- around the time Deepika (name changed) was washing utensils in her courtyard. It was lucky that she was outside, she told NDTV. "I could call my family and take refuge on the terrace," she said. The ground floor of the house completely filled with mud as the Trishuri river from Tibet roared down, practically burying an entire province with tons of mud and debris.

But while they managed to save themselves, the situation now is that the family only managed to save the clothes on their backs. Everything else is buried under several feet of mud.

"There is not even a glass of water to drink. You see the pitcher of drinking water stood there," Deepika told NDTV, pointing to a spot in her courtyard where nothing but mud can be seen.

A view from her terrace showed a vista that has turned grey sea of mud. Here and there, it is punctured by the peak of a temple, or a two storied house, or massive blocks of stones that have flown down with the debris and settled at random spots.

Deepikar's vilage -- Vidhur - is one of several that fell prey to the flash flood in the Bhote Koshi river that swept through Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts. At least 16 people have died, and several others, including 105 Indians, remain missing.

It is not yet known if any life was lost in the Vidhur village. Horrifying videos have emerged from te that show people running from the roaring waters that rush i to fill a partially dry riverbed./

Elsewhere, the flood has damaged roads and six of Nepal's major hydropower stations, leading to widespread power cuts.