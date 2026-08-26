Indian C-130 Jet Ready To Leave For Nepal Flood Relief Ops, IAF Offers Help

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is fully prepared to undertake any relief and rescue mission in Nepal, Ministry of Defence sources said on Wednesday, as India readies relief supplies for the neighbouring country after devastating flash floods killed at least 19 people and left hundreds missing.

More that 100 Indians have also been reported missing in the affected areas.

India is preparing to send relief material as soon as possible. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is also fully prepared to carry out any task assigned by the government, sources said

IAF's C-17 and C-130 aircraft with relief material, medicines and earth moving equipment have been put on standby to head to Nepal, they said.

A C-130 aircraft will leave for Nepal today, while a C-17 aircraft will depart tomorrow afternoon as part of the relief mission, sources said.

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The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been put on standby for any relief and rescue mission in the neighbouring country, sources added.

The flash flood, triggered by floodwaters from the Tibetan side of the border, caused extensive damage in Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

Several villages, settlements, roads, bridges were washed away by the devastating floods. Hydro power projects and other infrastructure have also been damaged, with rescue and assessment operations underway.

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The Nepal Army has deployed helicopters and disaster response personnel to the affected area.

According to Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, are reported missing from the affected areas. Among foreigners, 105 are Indian nationals and 37 NRIs.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has issued emergency numbers for assistance and information.