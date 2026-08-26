"Ready To Provide All Possible Assistance": PM Speaks With Nepal's Balen Shah

The people of India stand in solidarty with Nepal at this diffcult time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after an avalanche of ice and rock triggered massive flash floods that tore through parts of the landlocked country on Wednesday, killing at least 19 people and causing widespread damage to villages and infrastructure.

PM Modi said he has spken to his Nepali counterpart, Balen Shah, and assured him that New Delhi will "provide all possible humanitarian assistance" to the neighbouring country.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi posted on X.

Officials said 384 tourists, including 291 from countries including India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Malaysia, were reported missing as a result of the flash flood.

The worst affected area, Rasuwa district, witnessed similar flash floods to those in August last year, when a glacial lake in neighboring Tibet overflowed as a result of high temperatures in the mountain region. Nine people lost their lives and critical infrastructure including a bridge connecting the two countries were damaged at the time.

Images shared by Nepali police showed floodwater surging through a river, sweeping away houses in its path, while news agency AFP images depicted the top floor of a house sticking out from muddy soil.

The Nepal Army said it had deployed helicopters and disaster response personnel to the affected area.

The Nepal Electricity Authority said about 430 megawatts of production capacity, including from hydropower and solar facilities, has been damaged.

"The disaster has damaged the production, transmission and distribution facilities of the Authority... resulting in disruption of electricity supply," it said.

Several highways were also closed, Nepali authorities said.

Monsoon rains from June to September regularly trigger deadly floods and landslides across South Asia.

Scientists say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in the region.